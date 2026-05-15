Here in the Pacific Northwest, Amazon feels like more than just a marketplace; it’s part of our community. Now, that familiar neighbor is speeding things up. Amazon has just rolled out a big expansion of its "Amazon Now" service, which promises to deliver products to customers in 30 minutes or less.

The service is already growing quickly in Seattle and is now expanding to other major cities like Phoenix, Denver, Austin, and Minneapolis. By the end of 2026, Amazon hopes to offer this "instant gratification" model to tens of millions of customers.

How It Works

To make this possible, Amazon is shifting away from its large fulfillment centers along the I-5 corridor toward smaller "dark stores." These are local warehouses set up right inside urban and suburban neighborhoods.

With these small hubs and a team of Amazon Flex drivers, the company can deliver anything from milk to AirPods at any hour. This change puts a lot of pressure on competitors like Walmart, Instacart, and DoorDash, all of which are trying to win over customers who want things right away.

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The Cost of Convenience

Prime members can get 30-minute delivery for $3.99, which is handy if you forget an ingredient for dinner or need a last-minute gift. Non-Prime customers can use the service too, but they’ll pay higher fees for the faster delivery.

What This Means for Washington

As this service grows, we’ll likely see more of these small fulfillment hubs grow from the Seattle area to across Washington. For now, the focus is on Seattle and other major cities, but "Amazon Now" is changing what we expect from delivery. Where "next-day" used to be the goal, now "half-hour" is the new standard.

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