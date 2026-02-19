The warehouse aisles of Costco have long promised something rare in American retail: trust without strings. For decades, the membership club’s legendary return policy stood as a quiet rebellion against the fine-print era: “bring back almost anything, anytime, receipt or not, and walk away with your money or a replacement.”

A half-eaten roast chicken?

A years-old mattress?

Even a Christmas tree in January?

All accepted under the banner of “100% satisfaction guaranteed.”

A necessary quiet change is now happening at Costco

That ethos is now showing subtle cracks. Shoppers report a quiet tightening at the returns desk. High-ticket categories—electronics, jewelry, diamonds—are drawing extra scrutiny. Receipts, once optional, are increasingly requested; time limits are enforced more consistently (90 days for most electronics remains standard, with stricter proof for jewelry). Managers monitor frequent returners, flag accounts with unusually high volumes or values, and sometimes require approval for refunds. What was once effortless is now leaving some Costco members surprised and, on forums like Reddit, nostalgic for the old days.

There are some people who shop and return with different ethics

The shift is no accident. Retailers everywhere are losing billions due to abusive or fraudulent returns, and Costco, ever pragmatic, is protecting margins without abandoning its core promise. Digital tools help: entrance scanners link visits to membership histories, making receipt lookups easier when paper trails vanish.

At the same time, the company is modernizing elsewhere. Custom cake and deli tray orders, once scribbled on in-store paper forms, are moving to the mobile app—a small but telling upgrade in convenience and efficiency.

Costco isn’t dismantling its generous guarantee; it’s refining it. The message to members is clear: the trust remains, but it now comes with gentle guardrails. In an age of endless exceptions, even the most open-handed retailer must occasionally close the door a little.

