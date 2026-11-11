Saturday afternoon, downtown Wenatchee turns into one big tasting room. The Wenatchee Downtown Association’s Holiday Open House & Wine Walk runs from noon to 5 p.m. This Saturday, November 14. Twenty-one downtown businesses become pop-up tasting stations, each pouring regional wines.

You’ll stroll from storefront to storefront, pick up a few sips, and see the holiday decorations going up along Wenatchee Avenue. Many shops are also offering special in-store deals, making it a great way to start your gift list.

How the Wine Walk Works and What Does It Cost

Tickets are $50. That includes 12 tastings and a commemorative glass to keep. Check-in is at Henry Harrow (Corner of Orondo and Wenatchee Ave., 30 S Wenatchee Avenue)

This is where you can pick up your glass and get started. Participants must be 21 or older to taste.

You can buy advance tickets on the Wenatchee Downtown Association’s website, downtownwenatchee.org. A limited number will be available on the day of the event, but advance tickets are the safer bet. This is a popular afternoon, and 12 tastings go quickly once you start talking to the winemakers.

The event is sponsored by Peoples Bank and Premiere One Properties.

Wenatchee Downtown Association Wenatchee Downtown Association

Shop, Sip, and Stay for Dinner

You don’t need a wine ticket to enjoy the open house. The open house part of the day encourages everyone to begin holiday shopping at downtown businesses, whether or not you join the wine walk. The Downtown Association says it’s mostly a chance to spend the day downtown and support the local shops that give the community its character.

If you do go, pace yourself. Eat something before you start, drink water between stops, and plan a ride home. It’s a long afternoon, and the best way to enjoy it is to take it slow.

It also pairs well with a meal. Downtown Wenatchee has plenty of restaurants within a few blocks, so you can finish the walk and sit down for dinner without going far. Make a reservation for later in the evening if you can.

Grab a friend, put on a warm coat, and head downtown. The holiday season officially starts Saturday.

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