Meet the 3 Secret Weapons Joining the AppleSox This Summer!
For the 2026 season, the Wenatchee AppleSox are bringing in three young pitchers from Everett Community College. Dylan Dyer, Basil Hendrix, and Hiroshi Johnson will spend their summer with the team.
Dylan Dyer, Pitcher (Everett CC/Nathan Hale High School) HOMETOWN: Seattle
Basil Hendrix, Pitcher (Everett CC/O'Dea HS) HOMETOWN: Woodinville, WA
Hiroshi Johnson, Pitcher (Everett CC/Redmond HS) HOMETOWN: Redmond, WA
Two of the new Wenatchee AppleSox pitchers are sophomores (Dylan Dyer, Basil Hendrix), and one is a freshman (Hiroshi Johnson); none of them have played summer league baseball before. Before joining Wenatchee, they will have completed a full season of junior college baseball at Everett Community College.
What are the Wenatchee AppleSox, and what kind of league do they play in?
The Wenatchee AppleSox are a premier collegiate summer baseball team that brings high-level talent to the Wenatchee Valley. Composed of elite college players honing their skills with wood bats, they compete in the West Coast League (WCL), a top-tier developmental circuit spanning Washington, Oregon, and Canada that mirrors professional minor-league play. The franchise’s five West Coast League championships are the second-most in league history.
When does the Wenatchee AppleSox Season begin?
The 2026 AppleSox season begins on the road, Friday, May 29th, in Edmonton. The Wenatchee AppleSox home opener is Friday, June 5th, hosting Kamloops on the campus of Wenatchee Valley College at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. The AppleSox have 29 home games and play until mid-August. Season ticket packages are available for purchase now at applesox.com/season-tickets.
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