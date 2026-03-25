What’s America’s ideal fast-food meal, from nationally owned fast food chains?

According to a new nationwide survey, it’s a Burger King Whopper or a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, paired with McDonald’s French Fries and Chicken McNuggets, and finished with a classic soda or a Dairy Queen milkshake.

The poll, conducted by Talker Research for KaTom Restaurant Supply and involving 2,000 U.S. adults, shows that people like to mix and match their favorites from different chains rather than stick to just one menu. These top picks have been favorites for an average of 16 years.

For burgers

Burger King Whopper combo meal via Getty Images Burger King Whopper combo meal via Getty Images loading...

Burger King led with 39% of the vote, just ahead of Wendy’s at 32%, while McDonald’s and Five Guys tied at 29%.

Chicken Sandwiches

Chick-fil-A was the clear winner for chicken sandwiches with 51%, followed by Popeyes at 27%.

Chicken Nuggets

McDonald’s took the top spot for nuggets with 45%, ahead of Chick-fil-A at 37% and Wendy’s at 30%.

French Fries

McDonalds fries via Getty Images McDonalds fries via Getty Images loading...

When it comes to fries, McDonald’s was the favorite with 51%, far ahead of Wendy’s at 24% and Burger King at 23%. The survey also found some regional preferences. For example, 21% of Midwesterners prefer Arby’s fries, more than any other region.

Washington state findings

In Washington state, locals have their own favorites, like Dick’s Drive-In burgers in Seattle and Burgerville strawberry shakes in Vancouver and the Tri-Cities. Still, the national results show that people across the country love McDonald’s fries and Chick-fil-A sandwiches.

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With so many menu options and delivery apps, Americans are creating their own perfect fast-food meals, one chain at a time. So, whether you’re in the Wenatchee Valley or anywhere else in Washington, you might find yourself putting together your own dream combo, too.

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