Deciding where to retire can really affect how comfortably your money lasts, especially since about 65% of non-retired adults worry that their savings aren’t on track. Many of us want to live close to our close family members. Will our limited retirement savings allow us to live close to the ones we love?

How do the metrics determine the affordability of each state?

To help folks figure out the best states for retirement, WalletHub took a close look at all 50 states, considering 46 key factors related to how friendly each state is for retirees. They looked at things like tax rates, cost of living, access to quality healthcare, and fun activities available.

'Retirement is supposed to be relaxing, but it can also be incredibly stressful…the best states for retirees are those that have low taxes and a low cost of living to help retirees’ budgets stretch as far as possible. Having access to excellent medical care and homemaking services is also crucial…' Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst

Hover above this map to find out what state is affordable and which aren't

This year, Florida has slipped from its top position to number two, with Wyoming stepping in to take the number one spot—congratulations to Wyoming! On the flip side, Kentucky remains at the bottom as the least favorable state for retirement, followed by Oklahoma and Mississippi.

Where does Washington rank for retirees?

Now, you might be curious about how Washington stacks up for retirees. WalletHub considers affordability, quality of life, and healthcare options. Unfortunately, Washington ranks 8th worst overall for retirement. While it has some good points, it ranks 17th in quality of life and healthcare. The big challenge? Our beloved state of Washington is the fifth least affordable place to live.

