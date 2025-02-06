Macy’s Closes Three Washington Stores (More by 2026)

In February 2024, Macy’s announced plans to close 150 locations by the end of 2026. Recently, the company closed locations - including three in Washington. Macy's survival strategy involves selling high-end brands and improving its 350 remaining stores nationwide.

What are the latest sales results for Macy's nationwide?

The USA Today reported that Macy’s 2024 third-quarter sales figures dipped 2.4%

What was the most significant Macy's closure in the state of Washington?

The longtime Bon Marché flagship store near Westlake Center in Seattle famously became Macy’s in 2003. The iconic location, built in 1929, closed its doors forever in February 2020 - before the worldwide pandemic.

Macy’s is closing three stores in Washington - as part of its ongoing efforts to invest in its most successful locations.

Where are Macy’s recent closures in Washington?

South Hill Mall in Puyallup

Redmond Furniture on NE 24th Street

Kitsap Mall in Silverdale.

How long will the closing sales last?

The going-out-of-business clearance sales at the three locations began last month and plan to extend through late March or early April.

For most furniture galleries, clearance sales will start this month and run through late March.

Chicago Shoppers Face End Of An Era As Macys Replaces Marshall Fields Getty Images loading...

How many Macy's stores are left in Washington?

The closing of the three Washington Macy’s locations leaves 19, including:

* Bellevue

* Lynwood (two locations)

* Richland

* Tukwila (three locations)

* Bellingham (two locations)

* Olympia (two locations)

* Silverdale (with the Kitsap Mall location closing, the Macy's Silverdale Furniture and Mattress Gallery on NW Randall Rd will remain in operation.)

* Union Gap

* East Wenatchee

* Spokane Valley

* Vancouver, WA

* Kennewick

* Tacoma (two locations)

