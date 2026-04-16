If you shop in the Wenatchee Valley or anywhere in Washington, you might think the "grocery wars" are just between Walmart’s huge selection and Aldi’s simple, low-cost approach. But a 2026 Consumer Reports study shows that the real local price leader may surprise you.

Costco is now officially the cheapest grocery store in the country. The Costco costs 21.4% less than at Walmart. This is great news for people in Washington, since Costco is based in Issaquah and has more than 30 stores across the state, including one in Wenatchee. That means these savings are easy to get. Many people go to Walmart to save money, butis now officially the cheapest grocery store in the country. The study found that a typical basket of groceries atcosts 21.4% less than at. This is great news for people in Washington, sinceis based in Issaquah and has more than 30 stores across the state, including one in Wenatchee. That means these savings are easy to get.

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Two of the five National grocery chains cheaper than Walmart are in the PNW

The top five cheapest grocery stores include several chains that offer better prices than Walmart, although you might have to travel far to shop at some of them.

1 Costco 21.4% Cheaper Yes (Wenatchee & Statewide) 2 BJ’s Wholesale 21% Cheaper No (East Coast/South) 3 Lidl 8.5% Cheaper No (East Coast) 4 Aldi 8.3% Cheaper No (Not in PNW yet) 5 WinCo Foods 3.3% Cheaper Yes (Wenatchee & Statewide)

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WinCo Foods is still a strong local choice. This employee-owned Pacific Northwest favorite doesn’t charge the $60-$65 yearly membership fee that Costco does. To make a Costco membership worth it, your yearly savings should exceed the membership cost. That 21% price difference can help make it possible.

Here’s a low-tech hack to save even more money

Besides picking the right store, you can save even more by listening to your own music while you shop. Most supermarkets play slow music to make you stay longer and buy more. If you wear headphones and listen to fast, upbeat songs, you’ll probably move through the aisles faster and avoid impulse buys, which could cut your total bill by up to 30%.

More Tips below to save you even more money at the grocery store

Struggling at the Checkout? These 10 Tips Could Save You Money at the Grocery Store With food costs for a family of four hitting $1,600 a month, relief feels far away. Here are 10 simple grocery hacks to lower your bill right away. Gallery Credit: Troy Dunken

America's Most and Least Affordable Grocery Stores This ranking comes from Consumer Reports , which basically filled up the same grocery cart at stores across the country, mixing name brands and store brands, then compared how each total stacked up against Walmart’s prices. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow