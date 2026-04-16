Walmart Isn’t Cheapest? The Secret Store Saving You 21%!
If you shop in the Wenatchee Valley or anywhere in Washington, you might think the "grocery wars" are just between Walmart’s huge selection and Aldi’s simple, low-cost approach. But a 2026 Consumer Reports study shows that the real local price leader may surprise you.
Many people go to Walmart to save money, but Costco is now officially the cheapest grocery store in the country. The study found that a typical basket of groceries at Costco costs 21.4% less than at Walmart. This is great news for people in Washington, since Costco is based in Issaquah and has more than 30 stores across the state, including one in Wenatchee. That means these savings are easy to get.
Two of the five National grocery chains cheaper than Walmart are in the PNW
The top five cheapest grocery stores include several chains that offer better prices than Walmart, although you might have to travel far to shop at some of them.
|1
Costco
21.4% Cheaper
Yes (Wenatchee & Statewide)
|2
|BJ’s Wholesale
|21% Cheaper
|No (East Coast/South)
|3
|Lidl
|8.5% Cheaper
|No (East Coast)
|4
|Aldi
|8.3% Cheaper
|No (Not in PNW yet)
|5
WinCo Foods
3.3% Cheaper
Yes (Wenatchee & Statewide)
WinCo Foods is still a strong local choice. This employee-owned Pacific Northwest favorite doesn’t charge the $60-$65 yearly membership fee that Costco does. To make a Costco membership worth it, your yearly savings should exceed the membership cost. That 21% price difference can help make it possible.
Here’s a low-tech hack to save even more money
Besides picking the right store, you can save even more by listening to your own music while you shop. Most supermarkets play slow music to make you stay longer and buy more. If you wear headphones and listen to fast, upbeat songs, you’ll probably move through the aisles faster and avoid impulse buys, which could cut your total bill by up to 30%.
More Tips below to save you even more money at the grocery store
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