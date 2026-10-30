Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, and downtown Wenatchee is ready. The Wenatchee Downtown Association hosts its annual Trick-or-Treat on the Ave from 3 to 5 p.m. It’s free and open to everyone.

Wenatchee Avenue closes to cars between 2nd Street and Orondo Avenue, so kids can wander from shop to shop without watching for traffic. Second Street and Orondo stay open to east-west traffic. Participating businesses hand out candy, and local police, ambulance crews, and utility vehicles park along the street. Costumes are strongly encouraged.

Look for the KW3 tent near the corner of Wenatchee Avenue and Palouse. We’ll have candy for the kids and music playing for everyone. Stop by and say hi.

Fun Facts for the Party Table

Good Housekeeping rounded up Halloween trivia, perfect for a party game or a dinner-table warm-up. Here are a few of my favorites.

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans say Halloween is their favorite holiday, according to a 2021 YouGov poll. More women say so than men, 26% to 19%. If spooky season is your favorite time of year, you're not alone.

A pumpkin is technically a fruit. Anything that grows from a single flower is a “simple fruit” in botanical terms. Almost all the canned pumpkin in the world comes from a single Libby’s plant in Morton, Illinois, which produces over 85% of it. So your pie probably has Illinois roots.

If you want to compete, the Guinness record for pumpkins smashed in one minute is 52. Two different contenders each hit that number in 2020.

Canva Canva

Ghosts, Moons, and Pet Costumes

Belief in the paranormal is common. A 2025 YouGov poll found that 38% of Americans believe ghosts exist, and 43% believe in demons. Only 6% believe in vampires, and 6% believe in werewolves, so apparently ghosts get more respect than monsters.

There’s no full moon on Halloween this year. They show up every 18 or 19 years; the last was in 2020, and the next is October 31, 2039.

In 1958, First Lady Mamie Eisenhower became the first to decorate the White House for Halloween, with skeletons on the wall lights, jack-o’-lanterns, dried corn, and black cats. Many of her successors kept the tradition.

And pets are in on it. The National Retail Federation projects Americans will spend $920 million on pet costumes in 2026. If your dog wears a hot dog suit tomorrow, you’re part of a very large trend.

Whatever you’re doing on Saturday, I hope it includes candy and a good costume. Come see us on the Ave!

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today. Gallery Credit: Brit McGinnis