Gas prices climbed hard this summer, driven partly by the war in Iran rattling global oil markets, and a small but dedicated group of drivers has been fighting back with nothing but technique. They're called hypermilers, and their claim is bold: 30% or more in fuel savings, achieved through nothing riskier than driving smoother.

Bradlee Fons, who founded the nonprofit Drive Smart Wisconsin, drives a 2017 Toyota Prius with an EPA rating of 52 mpg. He regularly gets 83.2 mpg. "People think when they are pumping gas: I can't do anything about it," Fons said. "I tell them, 'You're in total control.'"

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The Basics Anyone Can Try

The core techniques aren't secret or complicated. Ease onto the gas pedal when a light turns green instead of jumping off the line, and scan several cars ahead to anticipate red signals early enough to coast rather than brake hard. Most vehicles hit peak fuel efficiency somewhere between 45 and 65 mph, which means backing off aggressive highway speeds pays off more than people expect — aerodynamic drag climbs sharply the faster you go.

Trip chaining helps too. Combining errands into a single outing keeps the engine running at its most efficient temperature instead of repeatedly cold-starting. Even parking strategically matters — backing into a spot, choosing a downhill exit, or picking a space you can simply roll forward out of all shave off small amounts of wasted fuel.

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It's Not About Extreme Measures

Bob Winger, another hypermiler interviewed alongside Fons, put it simply: "You don't have to do crazy stuff. Just by driving conservatively, you can save without really pulling out all the tools in the toolbox." Keeping tires properly inflated and staying current on maintenance rounds out the easy wins, no specialized driving skills required.

For Wenatchee Valley drivers tackling commutes on HWY 28 or a regular haul over Stevens Pass, these habits translate directly — moderate highway speeds, smoother stops through town, and a little more patience at every green light. None of it demands a new car. It just asks for a different foot on the pedal.

MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR GAS MILEAGE Gas prices are climbing again, with the national average now sitting around $4.53 a gallon according to AAA, the highest since 2022. So if filling your tank now feels like financing a small yacht, here are a few ways experts say you can stretch every gallon a little farther:

Gallery Credit: Jana DeCamilla

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