Tim Cook is stepping down as Apple’s CEO on September 1, 2026, after 15 years leading the company. He will become executive chairman, and John Ternus, who has been Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering for many years, will take over as CEO.

Apple’s Leadership Change: Tim Cook Steps Down.

Tim Cook attends Apple's 50th anniversary celebrations (Via Getty Images) Tim Cook attends Apple's 50th anniversary celebrations (Via Getty Images) loading...

For most people in Washington, whether you’re checking emails in a Wenatchee orchard, reading news in Spokane, or taking family photos in Seattle, the main question isn’t about what’s happening in Apple’s boardroom. It’s about what this change means for your iPhone. Apple’s design choices have shaped the whole smartphone industry.

Meet John Ternus: Apple’s New CEO and His Hardware Vision.

When Apple improves the camera, battery life, or the interface, Android companies often follow suit. Tim Cook, known for his operational expertise, helped Apple grow into a $4 trillion company by refining its supply chains and services.

John Ternus, a mechanical engineer who , a mechanical engineer who has worked at Apple for 25 years , has a strong background in hardware. He has led engineering for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Vision Pro. With Ternus as CEO, the iPhone could see a bigger focus on hardware. You might notice more attention to build quality, new materials, and better integration between the phone’s chips, sensors, and how you use it every day. There are already rumors about new features, like advanced foldable designs or hardware that uses AI to make your phone faster and more private.

Apple's John Ternus speaks (via Getty Images) Apple's John Ternus speaks (via Getty Images) loading...

How Apple’s Next iPhones Could Evolve.

Ternus may also work to make high-quality iPhones more affordable, so more people can enjoy them without sacrificing the quality Apple is known for. Software and AI remain important, and Apple has been under pressure to improve its AI capabilities. Ternus will need to balance great hardware with smarter, easier-to-use software.

A series of iPhone 16's on display (2024 via Getty Images) A series of iPhone 16's on display (2024 via Getty Images) loading...

What Apple’s CEO Transition Means for Everyday Users.

Tim Cook will stay on as chairman to help with the transition. For most people in the Wenatchee Valley and across Washington, you probably won’t see a completely different iPhone right away. But this change marks a new chapter. Your next iPhone could feel even more carefully designed for everyday life, whether you’re hiking, commuting, or keeping in touch with family. The next generation of iPhones may look sleeker, work better under stress, and set new standards for others to follow. Since our phones are such a big part of our lives, these changes matter more than who holds the CEO title.

Apple's Suggestions for Drying a Wet iPhone Hint: It's NOT Rice! Gallery Credit: Aly

How To Set Up Sound Recognition On Your iPhone You can turn on the Sound Recognition feature on your iPhone and your phone can listen for specific sounds and alert you when they are detected. These sounds could be very useful and could protect your family. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams