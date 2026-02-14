Let’s be honest. Life gets busy, especially when you add picking up kids from school, daycare, sports practice, or music and dance recitals. Not to mention, taking time for yourself, like hitting the gym, going on the loop trail, or doing single track for some cardio. With busy schedules, couples can still make a deliberate effort to reconnect and keep their relationship strong despite the chaos.

Here are some practical tips on increasing intimacy

These concepts begin with your emotional connection, followed by physical closeness, to strengthen bonds without requiring elaborate plans.

Sit face-to-face (across from each other) for real eye contact and connection.

Sit deliberately across from your partner, whether at the table, on the couch, or during a quick coffee break, instead of side-by-side. This encourages direct eye contact and undivided attention. This small change makes conversations feel more intimate, helps you read emotions more clearly, and signals that "you're my priority right now," which experts say quickly boosts vulnerability and closeness. This can make everyday moments feel more romantic, especially when phones are put away.

Dedicate uninterrupted listening time (like 10 minutes a day) without interrupting.

I’ve read about the "10-minute rule," where you and your spouse can take turns sharing their day, thoughts, or feelings while the other just listens—no advice, no fixing, no phone distractions.

This builds emotional intimacy by making your spouse feel truly heard and valued, which often translates to stronger physical closeness over time. Knowing that you feel heard can reduce arguments, deepen understanding, and even "save" rocky patches in long-term marriages.

Make out (or prioritize playful physical affection) before bed as a nightly ritual.

Instead of scrolling or jumping straight to sleep, carve out time to make out or cuddle intentionally before lights out. It prioritizes intimacy over routine, releases feel-good hormones, and keeps the spark alive even on tired nights. This can be better than Netflix binges for rekindling that early-relationship energy. This is simple yet transformative for busy spouses.

Another great tip: The "2-2-2 rule"

A date night every two weeks, a weekend getaway every two months, and a week-long trip every two years. This schedule allows you and your spouse to enjoy consistent quality time together without overwhelming each other. It emphasizes the importance of small gestures, such as making eye contact during conversations and showing spontaneous affection. Couples who embrace the 2-2-2 rule often find that intimacy grows from these steady, low-pressure efforts rather than from striving for perfection. Every couple and situation is unique. If you're looking to rebuild a strong foundation for your friendship, try implementing at least one of these ideas this weekend.

Put this all into action

Turn these tips into a checklist and/or a printable schedule for you and your partner!

