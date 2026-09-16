Every NFL fanbase claims their stadium is the loudest in the league. Commercial Acoustics measured it, scoring all 30 stadiums on a 100-point scale that weighed architectural design, sustained crowd noise, peak volume during big moments, and how the stadium's layout channels sound back toward the field.

Kansas City topped the list at 97 points, and the Chiefs have the hardware to back it up — Arrowhead Stadium holds the Guinness World Record for loudest crowd roar at any sporting event, measured at 142.2 decibels back in 2014. For reference, that's louder than a jet flying 100 feet overhead.

Where Seattle Fits Into the Picture

Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Lumen Field landed second overall at 95 points, trailing only Arrowhead. New Orleans' Superdome came in third at 93, followed by Minnesota's U.S. Bank Stadium and Buffalo's Highmark Stadium rounding out the top five.

Here's the number Seahawks fans should actually be bragging about, though: when researchers adjusted for stadium size and measured noise per 1,000 seats, Lumen Field came out on top of the entire league. Seattle's design — steep upper decks, a partial roof that traps sound and reflects it straight back down onto the field — punches above its capacity in a way even Arrowhead's massive crowd can't quite match pound for pound.

Why the Design Matters More Than the Crowd Size

Philadelphia, Green Bay, Denver, Pittsburgh, and Detroit filled out the rest of the top ten, each earning their spot through some combination of passionate fans and stadium architecture built to hold that energy in.

Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

For anyone in North Central Washington who's driven over the Cascades for a Seahawks game, this data confirms what the ringing in your ears already told you. Lumen Field isn't just loud because Seattle fans show up—it's loud because the building was engineered to make sure every bit of that noise hits the playing field. Seeing a game live at Lumen Field is like attending a rock concert. You should bring earplugs, or stuff wrapped paper napkins into your ear canal to save your hearing. Been to a game? You'll know all about the volume. The shrill shriek - aimed at disrupting the opposing team's offense.

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