Cue the twinkle lights. It’s Numerica Festival of Trees Week in downtown Wenatchee. The trees went up, the lights are on, and the Numerica Performing Arts Center is ready to kick off the holiday season. Festival of Trees opened to the public tonight, and it’s a fun way to get into the spirit, whether or not you plan to bid.

All the proceeds go to the Numerica Performing Arts Center, a nonprofit that brings theater, music, and comedy to the valley year-round. So you can enjoy the trees and support a place you probably already love.

Performing Arts Center's Festival of Trees Performing Arts Center's Festival of Trees

Free Public Viewing Hours

Anyone can walk through and admire the trees and wreaths. Here are the remaining free viewing hours.

Thursday, November 19: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, November 20: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, November 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 22: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The PAC is at 123 N. Wenatchee Ave. Bring the kids and the grandparents. Local businesses, organizations, and designers decorate each tree, so no two look alike. You’ll spot ideas you’ll want to steal for your own living room.

Numerica Performing Arts Center's Festival of Trees Numerica Performing Arts Center's Festival of Trees

Bidding on Your Favorite Tree

If you fall in love with one, you can take it home. Bidding in the silent auction stays open through Sunday at 1 p.m. The Mini Trees (under four feet tall), the wreaths, and the Classic Trees are all up for bidding.

The Grand Trees are the showstoppers, with extravagant packages. They are reserved for bidding at the Gala Dinner & Live Auction on Saturday evening, November 21, though you can admire them all weekend during public viewing hours.

A tip for bidders. Check your tree early, then come back near the end to see where the bidding stands. Silent auctions can heat up in the final hour, and nobody wants to be outbid with two minutes left.

You can find all the details at numericapac.org/FOT. Put on something festive, grab a friend, and spend an hour or two getting into the holiday spirit. It’s a good way to start the season, and it supports a good cause.

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker