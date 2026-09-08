Sleuthing a match before a first date is nothing new — most singles have Googled a name or scrolled a stranger's Instagram before agreeing to coffee. Someone has gone a step further and created an app to help you find out what the deal is with the person you plan on going on a date with.

What It Actually Digs Up

Type in a name, phone number, or a name paired with a location, and the platform pulls together court records, property history, marriage records, and bankruptcy filings, drawing on a database built from more than 120 billion public records collected since 1999. Results come color-coded—red flags, green flags—alongside AI-generated summaries meant to provide context rather than a verdict.

That distinction matters to the company. "Records give you context, not certainty," PeopleFinders CEO Amber Higgins told reporters, framing the tool as a supplement to judgment rather than a replacement for it.

The timing isn't accidental. Romance scams have grown sophisticated enough that one recent case involved a man posing as an NFL player, allegedly conning 26 victims out of more than $1.3 million combined. A recent survey found that one in four Americans has interacted with a fake dating profile or AI bot, and 15% reported losing money to an online dating scam.

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What This Means for Wenatchee Valley Daters

A Modern Answer to an Old Dating Ritual: PeopleFinders, a public-records company with more than two decades in the business, just built a tool designed to do that digging faster and with far more depth than a search engine ever could.

The site is called Stud or Dud, and it launched in beta late last month.

The initial search is free, with paid tiers ranging from a $5 one-time report up to $19.97 monthly plans for people juggling multiple matches at once. For anyone navigating the dating scene here in the Wenatchee Valley — where the pool is smaller and word travels fast, but online dating still dominates how most people meet — a tool like this offers one more layer of caution before meeting a stranger in person. It's not foolproof, and the company says as much. But for singles tired of guessing, it's one more piece of the puzzle worth having.

Everyday Photos That Perfectly Capture the Small-Town America We Remember These photos, mostly from the 1970s, capture small-town life back when things were simpler, slower, and a whole lot more real.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz