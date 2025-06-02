Pickleball started in the summer of 1965, on Bainbridge Island, Washington, when two men couldn’t find enough badminton racquets for the family to play. They devised a way to play anyway, using ping pong paddles and a hole-punched plastic ball.

What was the first version of Pickleball?

They were playing an improvised game of badminton, hitting the plastic ball up and over the 5-foot badminton net.

Noticing that the holey plastic ball bounced well on the concrete, the family decided to lower the net down to three feet. The family loved it. Congressman Joel Pritchard and his buddy Bill Bell introduced the game to another friend, Barney McCallum. These three devised some rules and became the godfathers of modern-day pickleball.

Here is a video of the actual first pickleball court on Bainbridge Island!

A Timeline showing the growth of Pickleball

In the spring of 1976, the first known pickleball tournament in the world took place at an athletic club in Tukwila, Washington.

The very first official rule book was published in March of 1984 by the United States Amateur Pickleball Association. A few months later, while visiting my high school buddies' family timeshare at Wapato Point in Manson, I played my first game of pickleball. I remember that my friend and I were competitive and played for hours that day.

By 1990, the game was played in all 50 states.

In 2022, the State of Washington named Pickleball as our official state sport

Today, USA Pickleball membership numbers hover around 70,000.

2023 Topline Participation Report, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) named pickleball the fastest-growing sport in America for the third year in a row.

Wanna learn the sport? Click this and make it happen!

According to the report, pickleball has grown to a total of 8.9 million players in the United States over the age of six, an increase from 4.8 million in 2022. To find a club or tournament near you, click this link and have fun!

Pickleball is Huge in Idaho and We have Brand New Courts in Twin Falls There are 6 brand new Pickleball courts behind the original 6 at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Gallery Credit: Credit N8

