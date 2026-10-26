You may remember 18 N. Mission St. as the Wenatchee World’s press building. These days, it’s where they brew beer. Pinnacle Beerworks occupies the old space, with a big open interior and a patio, so you can watch the brewing while you eat.

Peter and Ben, the two owners, bring 15 years of industry experience. Their goal was simple: build a real gathering place for Wenatchee, with great brewing, good food, and hospitality for friends, families, and neighbors. It’s family-friendly and welcomes everyone.

What Dave Keefer Ordered

Our friend Dave Keefer from The Quake stopped by for lunch recently, and his order is worth passing along. He went for a smashed potato, which is basically a baked potato flattened on a tray and roasted a second time in the pizza oven until it browns and caramelizes.

Pinnacle Beerworks Pinnacle Beerworks

His version was the Italiano. It came with large meatballs, marinara, roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, shaved parmesan, sliced green onions, and ricotta piped on top. He said the garlic was mild, and the colors made it look like the Italian flag. His verdict: it’s a full meal, so skip the appetizer. After looking over their menu, I strongly disagree. You'll want to get one of their yummy appetizers (like the boneless wings)!

The menu also has salads, sandwiches, and pizza, plus gluten-free options. Dave doesn’t drink beer, so he left the brew review to his friends. If you are one, you’ve got a great handcrafted list waiting.

Pinnacle Beerworks Pinnacle Beerworks

How to Seize This Friday’s Deal

Here’s the deal. Starting Friday, October 30, at 6 a.m., you can get a $25 e-gift card to Pinnacle Beerworks for only $12.50. Tap the station app or HERE'S THE LINK: visit the station website and hit “Seize the Deal.”

Pinnacle is open Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., so Friday works for a late lunch or early dinner. It’s closed Mondays, and hours vary on Tuesdays and Sundays, so check the restaurant’s Facebook page or website before you go.

Bring a friend and split a smashed potato, or order a pizza for the table. At half price, the first round might as well be on the house. It’s the sort of deal that gets you out of the kitchen on a Friday night, and into a place with a great story.

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