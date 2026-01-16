if you’re going to the game, ask yourself do you know what it means to be a 12? Because in our house, it's more than a number, it’s a symbol of responsibility and a code of honor.

Honor, to the 12s here now and those who were here first. Like Bill the Beer Man and Mama Blue. Original 12s. A time when Seattle was better known for their fans. When teams feared us more than the team itself. Because when they come to Seattle, they just play the Seahawks. They have to deal with us. The 12s. That’s why the Seahawks retired the number 12. In honor of us. The Seahawks fans, the only team that has ever retired a number for their fans.

Joey Galloway of the Seahawks at The Kingdome in Seattle (Otto Gr/Getty Images)

To call yourself a 12, you need to bring the noise. Paul Allen, the best owner in the world, who kept the Seahawks in Seattle. He built us a house so we can be loud. The onus is on us. As my friend Mark Collins of “Save Our Seahawks” likes to say: “The key to success is communication.”

Seahawks defense celebrates (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

So it’s an absolution

that our motivation

Be the disruption

of the communication

Of the opposition.

In other words,

When the other team has the ball.

BE LOUD!

And why not?

The rest of the week, we gotta shut up, and calm down, pipe down, keep it down,

Turn it down, chill out, watch your mouth.

But not here. Tonight, let’s get primal.

Get your eyes off that phone.

And watch that game in front of you

And stop chattin, texting, Facebooking

Instagramming. Quit eating, drinking

Sharing or talking. You can do all that when the Seahawks have the ball. ‘Cause when they do, you know what to do.

Shhhhhhhhh

Don’t waste that ticket.

Be in the moment, feel that energy

And help to create it.

The players feel it, the coaches hear it

And the opponent dreads it

Because you can’t hear,

You can’t speak

Can’t operate

Can’t think

And just think.

We are on the brink of something great.

We are an army of 69,000 strong

And we can change the course of the game.

Raise your voice and show the world

You know what it means

To be a 12.

CREDIT: NorbCam

Seattle Seahawks Fan at Lumen Field

