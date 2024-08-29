School is officially back in session. Pumpkin Spice lattes are available for purchase, and as of last week, you can buy your kids their Halloween costumes at Costco.

It may be early to think about Christmas, but we just stumbled upon another publication that doesn’t think Leavenworth is a top-ten Christmas town.

Who gave Christmastown USA the profound disrespect?

Travel + Leisure, who published their Top 25 Christmas Towns.

It's interesting to everyone in Washington to see Leavenworth not in the top 10 or even the top 15. But #19?

We do not intend to offend any of the 18 towns listed ahead of this Bavarian treasure. But someone in the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce should offer to fly the writers at Travel + Leisure (with a multi-night stay at any of the great Leavenworth hotels. I’m confident they would have ranked Leavenworth much higher.

Curious note: Town + Leisure does use a pic of downtown Leavenworth for their social media posting of the Top 25 Christmas Towns in America.

Here are Town + Leisure’s most recent Top 25 Christmas towns

25 Laguna Beach, California

24 Natchitoches, Louisiana

23 Atlantic City, New Jersey

22 Charlottesville, Virginia

21 Cape May, New Jersey

20 Portsmouth, New Hampshire

19 Leavenworth, Washington

18 Telluride, Colorado

17 Healdsburg, California

16 Paso Robles, California

15 Annapolis, Maryland

14 Newport, Rhode Island

13 Santa Fe, New Mexico

12 Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

11 Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

10 Park City, Utah

9 Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

8 Beaufort, North Carolina

7 Lewisburg, West Virginia

6 Breckenridge, Colorado

5 Orlando, Florida

4 Nantucket, Massachusetts

3 Vail, Colorado

2 Ogunquit, Maine

1 Aspen, Colorado

Leavenworth, Washington - One Of The Best Christmas Towns Just a short flight from Boise or a 7-hour drive this trip is a bucket list must-do for those who love Christmas! Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews