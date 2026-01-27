With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, lovebirds across the U.S. are on the hunt for the perfect getaway to bond, celebrate their love, or even pop the big question! A fun study by luxury travel advisors at The Resorts Collection took a look at Tripadvisor reviews to find out which states are the most romantic. They examined how often folks used the word “romantic” when talking about hotels, restaurants, landmarks, and beautiful parks.

The experts at Relevance have named Rhode Island as America's most romantic state. Although it's small, it compensates for its limited real estate with plenty of hotels, restaurants, and landmarks that are perfect for a romantic getaway. You can enjoy a scenic hike and watch a beautiful sunset in this charming state. The big state of Texas, our home, Washington, and the other top three states all ranked high for finding romance and love.

What is romantic about Washington?

‘Natural wonders perfect for proposals’ -Relevance

Washington has over 1,100 romantic restaurants to wine and dine. We have over three hundred places to get lost in nature and lie down together in a park.

Top three romantic hotels for couples in Washington

3 - Staypineapple, The Maxwell Hotel (Near Seattle Center)



My wife and I stayed at the Maxwell for a concert and to go Christmas shopping. It's right across Seattle Center on Mercer Street. Going to a Kraken game? Stay at the Maxwell!

2 - Inn at the Market (right by Pike Place Market)

A reviewer gushed that this romantic hotel, not far from the iconic market and the new Seattle Waterfront, is “A Ritz-Carlton experience for a fraction of the price”.

‘Surprisingly quiet considering the location, even on the city side! The only noise was spillover from the city, which is in no way a fault of the hotel, and is part of the charm of visiting a new location.’ -CJDiann from Texas

1 - Mayflower Park Hotel (405 Olive Way, Seattle)

This top-rated romantic hotel has a historic atmosphere with a great central location. You’re right by everything. Westlake Center, Pike Place Market. And not far from the monorail to Seattle Center. TripAdvisor travelers rave about its convenience and classic elegance.

