The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival is proud to announce Kevin and Jayne Vitulli as the 2026 Youth Parade Grand Marshals. The couple was recently surprised with the honor by Youth Parade Chair Shayne Rennie and Festival Administrator Darci Christoferson, surrounded by friends at Tap & Putt in Wenatchee.

Who are Kevin and Jayne Vitulli?

Kevin and Jayne Vitulli have made a profound and lasting impact on youth and families throughout the Wenatchee Valley through their dedication to community, creativity, and the joyful spirit of childhood. In memory of their son, Nicholas (Nick) H. Vitulli, they established the Nicholas H. Vitulli Memorial Fund in 2017 and created Nick’s Bricks, an annual community celebration centered on LEGO play, STEM education, imagination, and connection.

Nick’s Bricks began as a small gathering at Pybus Public Market following Nick’s passing in 2016, after he tragically lost his life while hiking in Africa at the age of 24. What started as a simple day of LEGO play has since grown into a beloved regional tradition. The free event is now hosted at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, having outgrown its original venue, and welcomes hundreds of children and families each year. The event is supported by more than 100 volunteers, community sponsors, and generous partners. Through hands-on building, crafts, games, and displays—including some of Nick’s own LEGO creations—Nick’s Bricks encourages problem-solving, creativity, collaboration, and joy. The event reflects Nick’s gentle, kind, and joyful spirit, his love of LEGOs and music, and his lifelong curiosity and imagination. Faith, family, friends, and fun were central to Nick’s life, and those values continue to shape the event's core.

(L to R) Jayne and Kevinn Vitulli via Apple Blossom Festival (L to R) Jayne and Kevinn Vitulli via Apple Blossom Festival loading...

Local Nonprofits have benefited

Through the Memorial Fund, Jayne and Kevin support nonprofit organizations that promote educational and constructive play and music, helping young people develop skills in STEM/STEAM, creativity, motor development, and self-expression—skills that connect play to real-world achievement.

As Jayne Vitulli has shared, what began as an unexpected event has become a truly special community tradition that children look forward to year after year. Through their love, generosity, and vision, the Vitullis have transformed remembrance into opportunity, bringing joy, learning, and imagination to countless young people in Wenatchee.

Their selection as the 2026 Apple Blossom Youth Parade Grand Marshals honors not only Nick’s enduring legacy but also the profound and positive impact Kevin and Jayne continue to have on youth throughout the community. The Youth Parade Grand Marshal is selected through nominations from community members who recognize individuals, organizations, businesses, or families that have made a positive and lasting impact on the youth of our valley.

Nick's Bricks will be on April 18th at the Wenatchee Convention Center this year.

The Vitullis will receive $1,000 to donate to a local charity of their choice, sponsored by Larson Gross. They will be honored as Youth Parade Grand Marshals at the Tekniplex Youth Parade on Saturday, April 25, and at the All-Service Club Luncheon, sponsored by Goodfellow Bros., on Friday, May 1.

For more information about luncheon tickets and all Washington State Apple Blossom Festival events, visit www.appleblossom.org.

Apple Blossom Stemilt Grand Parade 2023 Gallery Credit: Mark Rattner with KPQ Newsradio 560

Horses at the Apple Blossom Festival Several horses made their way down the Apple Blossom Festival parade route. Gallery Credit: Terra Sokol

Apple Blossom Festival Floats, Boats, and Cars Here are some of the more creative floats seen at the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival. Gallery Credit: Terra Sokol