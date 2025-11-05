New cancer rankings for every Washington county are out. Some numbers will shock you. Check where your county stands in the complete list.

Here in Washington, the overall cancer incidence rate is lower than the US Average.

The Washington average is 439.7 cases per 100,000 people compared to the national rate of 444.4.

Leading causes of death in Washington state

Cancer is the leading cause of death in Washington. Last year, in 2024, it was reported that 13,432 people died from this disease. Coming in a close second was heart disease, claiming 13,218 Washington residents annually. The third leading cause was Alzheimer's, taking 3,695 people per year.

This is the order of cancer rates for counties in Washington, based on the most recent data from 2016 to 2020.

How to lower the chances of getting cancer

Preventing cancer involves making lifestyle changes. First, avoid all tobacco use, including secondhand smoke, as it significantly increases the risk of lung cancer and other types of cancer.

Maintain a healthy weight by following a balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, while limiting processed foods, red meats, and added sugars.

Engage in regular physical activity, aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week. This can help reduce the risks of breast, colon, and endometrial cancers. Also, limit alcohol consumption to no more than one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men.

Protect your skin from UV rays by using sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and avoiding tanning beds. Additionally, consider getting vaccinated against HPV and hepatitis B to help prevent cancers associated with these viruses.

Prevention is key

Undergo recommended screenings for early detection and reduce exposure to environmental carcinogens like radon and asbestos. These measures, along with genetic awareness, can decrease overall cancer risk by 40-50%.