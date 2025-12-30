These Washington Custom License Plates Went Too Far
If you’ve ever seen a custom license plate in Washington state, you might feel inspired. My friend at work just showed off his personalized plate early today. It made me wonder how creative I could get with my own personalized plate.
Officials in Olympia have strict rules about what those plates can say.
This year alone, over 170 requests for personalized plates were denied by the Washington State Department of Licensing for various reasons. Before Labor Day Weekend, nearly 1 million license plates were issued, including over 3,000 custom plates.
Anyone can request a plate with 1-7 characters for standard plates and 1-6 for smaller plates, such as motorcycles.
You can check if your idea is allowed and available on the Washington State Department of Licensing website.
Applications can be denied if offensive, misleading, vulgar, profane, sexually suggestive, racial or ethnic slurs, related to drugs or illegal activities, derogatory, slanderous, or against highway safety.
This year's rejected designs included references to sex, drinking, drugs, crimes, swear words, and dirty jokes.
Washington rejected swear-inspired custom license plates in 2025, including:
YOHOE
DADSHOE
HI5AF
H 5 AF
DUCCOFF
DUCKOFF
PVSYWGN
FATBSTD
FAT85TD.
State officials deemed these plate ideas too dirty to approve
T BUTT
BOINKY
SMOLLPP
ITS HUGE
D1LF
DILF
SPANK5
SPANKER
DONG333
69 SEC
DUCKME
Washington license plates that referenced drugs or alcohol were rejected
GH8 13
GHB 13
W1NE 30
UNCORK
CHMPGN
CHAMPGN
MINIBAR
M1N1B4R
TIPSY
Crime-related custom plates rejected by officials include
M4LICE
MALICE
ILLEG4L
ILLEGAL
4RSON
ARRRSON
4RRRSON
