If you’ve ever seen a custom license plate in Washington state, you might feel inspired. My friend at work just showed off his personalized plate early today. It made me wonder how creative I could get with my own personalized plate.

Officials in Olympia have strict rules about what those plates can say.

This year alone, over 170 requests for personalized plates were denied by the Washington State Department of Licensing for various reasons. Before Labor Day Weekend, nearly 1 million license plates were issued, including over 3,000 custom plates.

Anyone can request a plate with 1-7 characters for standard plates and 1-6 for smaller plates, such as motorcycles.

You can check if your idea is allowed and available on the Washington State Department of Licensing website.

Applications can be denied if offensive, misleading, vulgar, profane, sexually suggestive, racial or ethnic slurs, related to drugs or illegal activities, derogatory, slanderous, or against highway safety.

This year's rejected designs included references to sex, drinking, drugs, crimes, swear words, and dirty jokes.

Washington rejected swear-inspired custom license plates in 2025, including:

YOHOE

DADSHOE

HI5AF

H 5 AF

DUCCOFF

DUCKOFF

PVSYWGN

FATBSTD

FAT85TD.

State officials deemed these plate ideas too dirty to approve

T BUTT

BOINKY

SMOLLPP

ITS HUGE

D1LF

DILF

SPANK5

SPANKER

DONG333

69 SEC

DUCKME

Washington license plates that referenced drugs or alcohol were rejected

GH8 13

GHB 13

W1NE 30

UNCORK

CHMPGN

CHAMPGN

MINIBAR

M1N1B4R

TIPSY

Crime-related custom plates rejected by officials include

M4LICE

MALICE

ILLEG4L

ILLEGAL

4RSON

ARRRSON

4RRRSON



