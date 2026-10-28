Friday nights usually end in November. This year, five Washington high schools stopped playing varsity football well before then. Andy Barnes of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association says midseason cancellations at the 3A and 4A level are a first in his 20 years with the WIAA.

Todd Beamer in Federal Way, a 3A school, ended its varsity season after injuries piled up and the roster thinned. Hazen High School in Renton did the same, citing injuries, attrition, and academic suspensions. Barnes says teams at that level need numbers that compare to their league opponents, or the games stop being safe.

Different Schools, Different Reasons

The circumstances differ. Concrete High School ended its season on October 15, hours before a game against Darrington, citing health and safety. At R.A. Long in Longview, the Lumberjacks combined their varsity and JV rosters and will play JV-level games the rest of the way. That ended the annual Civil War rivalry game against Mark Morris.

Fort Vancouver in Vancouver canceled its remaining varsity games, first citing injuries and limited availability. The principal later said the school learned of serious allegations of inappropriate behavior involving team members, reported them to police, and brought in an independent investigator. No findings have been released.

CREDIT: WIAA CREDIT: WIAA

What Happens Next

None of these programs has announced it’s shutting down. Beamer and Hazen are looking at exhibition JV games and varsity games against smaller schools. Hazen and Beamer even met in a final game Friday at Renton Memorial Stadium, a night built around senior night. Seniors got to take the field one more time.

For the players, though, football isn’t entirely over. For parents and fans across the state, this is a season to watch closely and a reason to ask how local programs are doing.

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