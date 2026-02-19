In an era when our inboxes and phones buzz relentlessly, scam messages have become as routine as morning coffee. A recent nationwide survey reveals that nearly half of Washington residents and Americans nationwide receive fraudulent calls, texts, or emails every single day. Many more encounter them at least weekly, making what was once an occasional annoyance into a daily defense ritual.

The rise of AI has sharpened scammers' tools, allowing them to craft convincing impersonations of banks, your beloved family members, or even rusted companies. Most people are giving the feedback that these new tactics make fraud harder to spot, heightening a low-key unease about financial safety.

Nearly a quarter (23%) admit they’ve lost money to a financial scam during the last three years, and another two in five know someone who lost money to fraud in the last year.- US News & World Report

There's hope! Here's your roadmap to dodge the scammers

Yet during this horrible onslaught, hope remains in simple, empowering habits.

Canva Canva loading...

Start by pausing before responding: legitimate organizations rarely require urgent action via unsolicited contact.

Verify any request independently—call the official number from a trusted source, never the one provided in the message.

Treat unknown senders with healthy skepticism.

Delete or block suspicious texts and emails without engaging.

Never share personal details, passwords, or financial information unless you've initiated the conversation and confirmed the authenticity of the person.

Activate two-factor authentication wherever possible

Consider call-blocking apps or carrier features that filter spam.

Review bank statements regularly and set up alerts for unusual activity.

Having a mindset of staying alert will give you peace of mind

These small shifts—proactive caution, verification, and boundaries—have already prompted many to change their online and financial routines for the better. Confidence grows not from perfect detection but from consistent vigilance. Scammers thrive on impulse and isolation; we counter them with patience and community wisdom. By staying alert and sharing what works, we regain peace in our digital lives—one deleted message at a time. In this quiet resistance lies real protection, and perhaps even a revived sense of control.

Expert Tips for Avoiding Online Shopping Scams In order to avoid a scammer getting the better of you, check out the following red flags to look out for as well as preventative measures to take from Dr. Skiba, AKA Dr. Fraud himself: Gallery Credit: Maria Danise