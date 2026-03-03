KW3 invites you to attend Numerica Credit Union's Rails & Ales 2026! Rails & Ales is one of the biggest events of the year in the Wenatchee Valley. This is a free, family-friendly event in historic Downtown Wenatchee.

The event closes down Orondo Avenue from Wenatchee Avenue down to the train tracks near Pybus Market.

Canva Canva loading...

What is Rails and Ales?

Centennial Park will transform into a winter playground for all ages. From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy Family Snow Play Experiences in Centennial Park! Mission Ridge Ski + Board Resort enhances the fun by dumping fresh snow in the park, where their ski school offers a chance to test out skis and snowboards. The Wenatchee River Institute also provides snowshoes for visitors to try, adding to the winter adventure. Attendees 21+ are welcome to explore various beer gardens with craft brews from Pinnacle Beerworks, Timberline Brewing, and Hellbent Brewing.

The highlight of the day is the epic rail jam competition, which kicks off at 4:30 pm. Rails and Ales is the largest annual rail jam competition in the U.S., taking over Orondo Ave. in Historic downtown Wenatchee. Mission Ridge Ski + Board Resort will bring the mountain to you, delivering truckloads of snow for skiers and snowboarders to showcase their superstar talent. Cash prizes up to $1,000.

The night continues in Centennial Park with the awards presentation at 8 p.m. Don’t forget to stick around afterwards for more great live music and lots of fun in the beer gardens!

Numerica Credit Union's Rails & Ales 2026, Saturday, March 7th, in Historic Downtown Wenatchee. Bottom of Orondo Avenue, and in front of Centennial Park on Wenatchee Avenue

Bring the entire family! There will be a bunch of food trucks. Great beer gardens (Beer Garden is 21+)

Come watch the brave, superstar skiers and snowboarders - competing for big prize money!

(L to R) Connor, Aly, and Steve Sandman (the Godfather) via Steve Sandman (L to R) Connor, Aly, and Steve Sandman (the Godfather) via Steve Sandman loading...

Stop by and say hello to Connor at the KW3 tent in the lower Beer Garden area. We'll be next door to our great friends at Numerica Credit Union - who will have free stuff for you and the kids. After the skiers and boarders are done, stay for the great live music.

35 Jaw-Dropping Moments From the 2026 Winter Olympics Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll