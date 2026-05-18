Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer and brings a big wave of travelers across Washington state. Here in the Wenatchee Valley, we get ready for lots of visitors coming over the Cascades, or we plan our own trips over the mountain passes.

Living in what I like to call “Vacationland USA,” we’re lucky to miss most of the heavy traffic heading into North Central Washington. If you drive the other way, you’ll see long lines of boats and RVs heading to Lake Chelan, Leavenworth, the Moses Lake Sand Dunes, and other popular spots.

Lake Chelan via Canva Lake Chelan via Canva loading...

Timing Matters: How to Read the Pass Charts

If you’re traveling on Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass (between North Bend and Cle Elum) or on Highway 2 this weekend, it’s important to check WSDOT’s holiday travel charts.

NOTE: Stevens Pass travelers will experience a similar amount of volume as Snoqualmie Pass

WSDOT uses years of data to predict hourly traffic and shows the risk of delays with different colors.

Green to Yellow means traffic is picking up. Expect the usual holiday congestion and stay alert.

Red hours mean the road is expected to be full. If a highway is "in the red," even a small accident or a stalled car can cause miles-long traffic jams.

The black line shows what traffic looks like on a normal, non-holiday weekend. It helps you see how much busier the roads get during the holiday rush.

Thursday (May 21st, 2026) Eastbound drivers: Seattle to Cle Elum

Eastbound I-90 across Snoqualmie Pass (WSDOT.WA.GOV) Eastbound I-90 across Snoqualmie Pass (WSDOT.WA.GOV) loading...

Friday (May 22nd, 2026) Eastbound drivers: Seattle to Cle Elum

Eastbound I-90 across Snoqualmie Pass (WSDOT.WA.GOV) Eastbound I-90 across Snoqualmie Pass (WSDOT.WA.GOV) loading...

Saturday (May 23rd, 2026, Eastbound drivers: Seattle to Cle Elum

Eastbound I-90 across Snoqualmie Pass (WSDOT.WA.GOV) Eastbound I-90 across Snoqualmie Pass (WSDOT.WA.GOV) loading...

Monday (May 25th, Westbound drivers, Cle Elum to Seattle

Westbound I-90 across Snoqualmie Pass (WSDOT.WA.GOV) Westbound I-90 across Snoqualmie Pass (WSDOT.WA.GOV) loading...

To avoid the worst traffic, DiscoverCars.com suggests leaving on Saturday morning instead of Friday evening. For your return, Sunday is usually much quieter than Monday, which is expected to be the busiest time on the roads, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Tips for a Stress-Free Drive

Fill Up Early: Don’t wait until you’re in the mountains to look for gas. Fill your tank before you leave to skip long lines and higher prices at remote highway stops.

Use Technology: Keep navigation apps like Waze or Google Maps open. They give real-time updates on your arrival time and can reroute you if there’s a problem on the pass.

Signal Early: Clear communication prevents accidents. Always use your turn signals early so drivers behind you have time to react, which goes a long way in preventing highway road rage.

Keep Young Passengers Engaged: Avoid the "Are we there yet?" routine with stress-free entertainment like sticker books or screen-free family classics like "20 Questions."

By planning your trip to avoid the peak red hours and keeping your vehicle prepped, you can spend less time staring at brake lights and more time enjoying the holiday weekend.

50 Stunning Photos of America Honoring Memorial Day Through The Years Memorial Day became a federal holiday in 1971. Here is a look at how Americans have celebrated through the years while also honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll