Advice about aging comes from every direction, and much of it sounds sensible until a doctor reviews it. Real Simple recently collected six myths that physicians say are worth rethinking. Several of them are things many of us accept as inevitable.

Start with sleep. The idea that older adults need less of it doesn’t hold up. Most still need seven to nine hours a night. Sleep patterns may shift as you age, so you might wake earlier or more often, but the need hasn’t gone anywhere. If you’re cutting corners on rest because you think you’ve earned the right, doctors say to reconsider.

Strength is the next one. Muscle mass does decline over time. But getting weaker isn’t automatic. Regular strength training and enough protein can help preserve strength and function. Think of it as maintenance, like caring for a truck you want to keep running.

Inflammation, Friends, and Feeling Alone

Not all inflammation is bad, either. In the short term, it’s part of the body’s normal healing and defense system. It’s why a sprained ankle swells. The bigger concern is chronic, low-grade inflammation that sticks around, and that’s the kind doctors want you to watch.

Then there’s the belief that growing older means losing your social circle. Networks do change. Friends move away, jobs end, and life shifts. But building regular social activities into your routine can help protect against loneliness. A weekly coffee, a walking group, or a standing lunch counts for more than it sounds.

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Food, Supplements, and Getting Back to Basics

The last two myths involve your kitchen. You don’t need “superfoods” to live longer. No single food decides how well you age, and a varied, balanced diet matters more than loading up on a few trendy ingredients. If you shop the Wenatchee Valley’s farm stands and farmers markets, you’re already ahead, with fresh fruit and vegetables a short drive away.

Supplements follow the same logic. They can help when there’s a specific need. But doctors say food should do most of the work. Keep that in mind when a cabinet full of bottles starts to feel like a plan.

The takeaway is refreshingly simple. Healthy aging mostly means getting back to basics. Protect your sleep, move your body, eat a varied diet, stay connected to people, and don’t assume you can't influence every change that comes with age.

Of course, every body is different. If you have questions about sleep, strength training, or supplements, start by talking with your own doctor. These myths are a good reason to have it.

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