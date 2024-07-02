Pateros Approved for 4-Day School Week: Now What

Pateros School District has been approved for their 4-day School week starting this fall for the 2024-2025 School year.

A Facebook post was sent out to the world on 6-30-24:

A Meeting was held on Monday July 1st, 2024 to discuss the approval.

And if you go to Pateros School District, you'll see they have been taking time to really work this process out of being able to have a 4-day school week.

Above is an image of what the schedule MAY look like for the coming school year.

Above is an image of what the schedule MAY look like for the coming school year. Noted that Friday's will be "no school days."

So, how did the 7-1-24 meeting go?

Another Facebook post was sent out.

While the potential of a schedule has already been made, Pateros School district have "options" as well for what that schedule may look like, click here.

As a girl who used to attend Pateros School District, I am highly impressed by the forwardness and want for the community and parents to give feedback.

In the end, it's about the kids and what's best for them.

These kids will graduate and come into the real world with some cool experiences already under their belt because they weren't strapped to a chair all day on a Friday, and they got to get out and explore. That's a serious win in my book.

What does this mean for other schools?

Waterville School District has already implemented this 4-day school week, I can only assume other schools will follow suit soon. Again, it's all about the kids and what's best.

