The Washington State Mandatory Alcohol Servers Training

about a 3+ hour training course that will certify you in the field of Serving alcohol in establishments, at sporting events and more.

Servers in Washington State who work with and around Alcohol are required to have this course and pass with an 80% or higher.

via GIPHY

👆 That's how I felt when I finally sat down to take the test recently.

Yes, I took the MAST course, and ya girl passed!

I got a 90% score, first test in years and I done did it! Yes, I am excited!

Having my MAST Certification has opened the doors to many opportunities now.

From being able to help serve beer at the Wenatchee Valley Super Oval to helping out at the Beer Garden for Apple Blossom, it's an all year round certificate that will allow you to work in a very tip happy world.

Get our free mobile app

What are somethings to anticipate with taking the MAST?

6 Modules done in sections will guide you through this 3+ hour course.

Quizzes in between to help prepare you for the Final Exam.

Module 1: About The Program

Why are you taking the MAST

What are some key points to take away from the course itself

Watch the Short Film - Last Call - A very informative video of the effects and causes of alcohol related crashes and consequences of being over served alcohol.

Module 2: Alcohol and it's Effects on the Body

Learn the when a person is intoxicated

Learning the different effects alcohol has on the male body versus the womans body

Module 3: Minors and Checking IDs

Learn how to spot a fake ID

How to handle a situation

Module 4: Apparently Intoxicated Persons

How to handle not over serving

How to deescalate a situation

How to hold your ground when cutting people off

Knowing you have the Law on your side.

Module 5: Liability

Learn how you can be held responsible for 3rd party claims

How to protect yourself

You can always refer back to the Laws

Does the MAST program cost anything?

Yes, and while the starting price on the site I used was about $19.99, prices may vary. But this has to be a WA State approved course for the MAST Certificate to be valid.

Once the Test is passes, you have 5 years with your certificate.

This will have to be renewed prior to it expiring, and the whole course will have to be taken over again. But 3+ hours of your time is worth it when you can walk away knowing you have all the tools in your belt to allow you to Serve alcohol like a champ.

For more information about the MAST Program, click here.

These bars were recommended for serving non-alcoholic drinks in Spokane: Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

The Best Non-Alcoholic Beers In Washington Stores Right Now Non-alcoholic beer is the fast growing category in the beer business right now. Here are some we recommend. Gallery Credit: Curated by Dan Roberts