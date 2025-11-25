Arlene’s Flowers Files for Bankruptcy, Has Been Closed Since March

The flower store that was at the center of two lawsuits and nationwide headlines has now filed for bankruptcy, and will close after over 48 years of service.

Arlene's Flowers has been closed since March

In 2013, former owner Barronelle Stutzman was sued by the State and the ACLU for refusing services for a same-sex wedding. The man was a long-time client of her flower store, but Stutzman cited her 1st. Amendment rights of religion in refusing to provide the service, saying she did not support such marriages.

She offered alternatives to the couple, and even tried to arrange for them to purchase supplies so they could provide the floral arrangements, but the couple chose to sue. She also offered to help them find another florist, but they refused.

Finally, after nearly 9 years of legal wrangling, she ended up paying them $5,000, and sold the shop to new owner Kim Solheim in 2022.

Get our free mobile app

The shop operated since then under her ownership, but then closed for good, according to the Tri-City Area Journal of Business, in March of this year.

Google maps and street view Google maps and street view loading...

Now, court documents indicate Solheim has filed for bankruptcy, The TCAJOB and court documents say the store showed gross revenues for 2023 and 2024 of $612,168 and $564,916. But, that dropped noticeably in 2025, to $131,406. Assets were listed at just over $100,.000, most of it unsold merchandise, office equipment and two delivery vehicles.

The papers show liabilities of $286,000, $135K of that to loan creditors. The business also owes $50K in back IRS and WA State taxes, and $28K in unpaid rent to Stutzman Management (Barronelle) for unpaid rent at the location at 1177 Lee Boulevard.

The TCAJOB and court papers indicate if the bankruptcy is approved, all assets will be sold off to satisfy as many creditors as possible.

The TCAJOB reports Solheim sold pride-themed arrangements during Pride Month, reportedly made the store more 'inclusive' and said it was a 'safe space' for all.