WA Recalls Popular Bird Seed Due to Invasive Weed Contamination

Have you bought this birdseed lately? If so, read on.

WSDA issues recall for bird seed containing quarantined invasive weed seeds

The WA State Department of Agriculture on Friday issued a recall for anyone who may have purchase a certain popular brand of wild bird seed.

Signature Pet Care Songbird Blend Wild Bird Food, the 7LB bags, contain a type of seed that was placed on the WA quarantine list earlier this year. The weed, Palmer Amaranth, was detected here in 2023, and Officials say it could potentially cause significant problems for ag operations.

The weed produces thousands of seeds, and can rapidly take over and choke out corn, soybeans, and other small grains, it also reduces field yields, and to make it worse, it's resistant to many herbicides.

The affected batches of the Signature Pet Care Songbird bags contained the following product and sell-by dates codes:

UPC 021130037629 and sell by date code 01/10/2027 M3D S3501.

WSDA says bags have already been voluntarily pulled from stores, but anyone who bought it prior to the recall should safely double-bag any remaining seed using thick liners and dispose in the trash, and do not compost it.

They should also carefully empty and wash any bird feeders or other areas where the seed may have been spread. You can also return any unused seed at the store for a refund (intact bag) if you wish.

Also, inspect any ground areas near feeders and try to remove as much fallen seed as you can. More details are available on the WSDA website.

WSDA is very concerned about the possibility of this weed making its way into the ag ecosystem, due to its ability to disrupt and ruin crops.

WSDA did not provide an image of the exact product bag.