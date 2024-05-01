Feds Eyeing Reclassifying Pot, But Might Not Be Recreational

Despite a number of states legalizing recreational marijuana, it is still classified by the FDA and Federal government as a Schedule 1 drug--on the same level as LSD, Meth, Heroin, and others.

Federal officials considering downgrading pot

Marijuana has always been a Schedule 1 drug, years ago many medical experts considered it as a "gateway" drug that led to more serious drug use such as meth, heroin, and others. It was also considered such because of its effects on a person's coordination and motor skills (driving).

However, now the FDA and Federal officials are mulling the idea of reclassifying it as a Schedule 3 drug, and more officials support its use for medical purposes.

The US Justice Department has said it would recognize its use medically, but not for recreation.

Would reclassifying it make it legal everywhere?

According to information from the Associated Press:

"No. Schedule III drugs — which include ketamine, anabolic steroids, and some acetaminophen-codeine combinations — are still controlled substances.

They’re subject to various rules that allow for some medical uses and for federal criminal prosecution of anyone who traffics in the drugs without permission"

Currently, 23 states have recreational marijuana programs. According to the AP:

"The proposal must be reviewed by the White House Office of Management and Budget, and then undergo a public-comment period and review from an administrative judge, a potentially lengthy process."