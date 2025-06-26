It’s been a while since we got a really good and compelling photo or video of the paranormal, and what this Ring doorbell footage captured earlier this month is jaw-dropping.

Is it real? Is it fake? Watch the video below and judge for yourself.

I’m so intrigued by alien life and the thought that they’re visiting us. I’ve had my UFO sighting a few years back in Central Washington (read that story here), but I’ve never seen a little green (or gray) person before.

Who knows what I would do if one did appear in front of me. Would I be peaceful and put my best foot forward as an ambassador of our planet?

woman wearing a grey alien mask is petting a dog Leo Visions via Unsplash loading...

Or would I double down as a villager from Frankenstein and grab the pitchfork and fire? Probably neither; I’d probably faint or run away in terror.

California Home Ring Doorbell Alien Video Capture

According to the YouTube channel The Hidden Underbelly 2.0, Compton, California resident Jessica Ortiz captured video footage from her Ring Doorbell of something creepy & bizarre around 1 am in the morning.

porch of a house with a card and weird creature on the right side. YouTube/The Hidden Underbelly 2.0 loading...

The creature appears to materialize, walking towards the back of her house. The noise you can hear towards the end of the video is apparently the back gate being opened, but Jessica says none of her motion sensor lights came on.

Her next-door neighbor (who is also her aunt) reported hearing 3 loud bangs on the roof of her house around 12:45 am on the same night. Watch the video here.

What do you think? Alien from a different world/dimension? A kid in baggy clothing trying to sneak into the back? AI hoax? No matter how it was done, it is creepy at first glance. Tap the App and share your thoughts on what it is.

