Depression among friends and family members can hit without warning, and in many cases, it’s hard to pinpoint a particular reason (or reasons) for it. When it comes to ways to treat and help it, those come in a wide variety of treatments as well. And a new study has shown that one form of therapy has a 75% success rate of avoiding relapse. We’ll discuss this new therapy below.

Finding Peace in Washington’s Natural Beauty

Getting back to nature is one of the ways I use to help combat my depression. Luckily, here in Washington, we have an abundance of forests and lakes to escape to for an afternoon, just to get away from it all, to ‘Unplug’ and just take a deep breath and relax.

hand against a black and white photo. window with rain drops on it. Building in background Kristina Tripkovic via Unsplash loading...

Talking, Therapy, and Finding What Works for You

Talking about it with my friends and family is a big help for me. A professional therapist can really work wonders as well. Medication may be the answer for others. Like I said above, depression can strike from anywhere and can be really difficult to live with, even debilitating at times.

woman wearing a futureistic device on her forehead. Trees and bushes background YouTube/Sky News loading...

A Study Offers New Hope for Depression

In the Journal of Affective Disorders, a recent study has shown that a new form of ‘at-home’ brain stimulation has been helpful in avoiding relapses in major cases of depression. PSYLECT (The Portable Transcranial Electrical Stimulation and Internet-Based Behavioral Therapy for Major Depression Study) showed that individuals who used the at-home cranial device (transcranial direct current stimulation, tDCS) as well as online support, showed a 75% success rate over long-term depression without relapse.

Of the study and technology, Erin Lee, CEO of Flow Neuroscience (the main company behind the tDCS device that was used in the study has said:

“Home-based brain stimulation bridges a major treatment gap, helping patients sustain long-term recovery after antidepressants or psychotherapy. Many people struggle to pay for visits or traveling to the clinic, or are simply too busy to attend several sessions a week. This is when at-home therapy comes to the rescue.”

You’re Not Alone—Help Is Always Available

With these types of matters, always consult with your medical advisor and health physician before undergoing any treatment. And please, if the weight of depression gets too heavy to hold, before it’s too late, reach out, talk to someone. You are NOT ALONE! Dial 9-8-8. For more help in Washington, visit Washington Department of Health's Suicide Prevention website.

Get our free mobile app