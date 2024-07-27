Strange UFOs Filmed North of Washington in Kelowna, BC
It's been a little while since we've had a good UFO sighting in the Pacific Northwest, but luckily, Canada comes to the rescue.
While many were glued to the skies this past weekend, looking to see the Northern Lights of the Aurora Borealis, one family caught something that could not be easily explained.
The Vandenhoorn family of Kelowna, British Columbia, was gathered on the rooftop patio, waiting for the ultimate Mother Nature light show.
They saw something else.
"Waiting for the aurora borealis to show up, we started seeing those groups of things just flying through the sky really fast." – Bobby Vandenhoorn.
Luckily for us all, he started filming the weird scene unfolding before them.
Sharing the video with Castanet News and the world on May 14th. Check that footage out below.
Many people think of Starlink Satellites when watching the video, which was Vandenhoorn's first thought, but he wasn't so sure after the orbs' odd movements.
Appearing to group together and then separate, the flight pattern of the orbs was "really, really strange."
What do you think Bobby Vandenhoorn captured on video?
Communication satellites? Other natural phenomenon along with the Northern Lights? Drones? Alien space ships? Tap the App and let us know.
