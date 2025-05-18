Remember that starting May 7, 2025, all Washington residents will need identification that is Real ID approved for domestic flights and entering nuclear plants, military bases, and federal buildings.

You Can Leave WA and Visit 7 Global Getaways Without a Passport

No Passport Needed!

Even though soon we'll need a Real ID to travel domestically, we won't need a passport to get that "travel abroad" experience. All you have to do is visit one of our breathtaking United States territories.

#8: PUERTO RICO

The only American territory I've been lucky enough to visit is Puerto Rico. I loved my brief time there during an excursion on a Royal Caribbean cruise, but my body felt it was too humid, and my feet started swelling up! The next time I go, I'll be better prepared!

Puerto Rico

#7: GUAM

In my early twenties, I used to work with a sweet lady named Angela who was from Guam. She was one of the coolest people I've ever met, and she bent over backwards to help me feel at home in my new job at the time. She would tell me about how gorgeous the weather and beaches were in her hometown in Guam.

Guam Islands

#6: ST. CROIX

When I think of St. Croix, I think of rich celebrities coming here on their super-yachts and whatnot. One day that will be me, on a yacht, too (don't wake me from this dream)!

ST CROIX ISLANDS

#5: AMERICAN SAMOA

This tropical place is located in the South Pacific. I just imagine those old Elvis movies being filmed here for some reason (they were actually filmed in Hawaii).

American Samoa National Park

#4: NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

Did you know there are 14 islands that make up this beautiful U.S. territory? Me neither!

NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS Saipan

#3: ST. JOHN

Not just a fancy clothing brand name, and not to be confused with the other St. John Island near Singapore! The American territory of St. John is a tropical island worth visiting, especially during a layover on a luxury cruise.

US Virgin Islands - St John

#2: ST. THOMAS

Welcome to the Caribbean! When you go, visit the Coral World Ocean Park!

Coral World Ocean Park Saint Thomas Island

#1: U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS

Word to the wise: You drive on the left side of the street here. Take in all the colorful murals and hospitality of the people who live here!

US Virgin Islands

