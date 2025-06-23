One Injured In Rollover Crash In Okanogan County
One person has injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Northwest Okanogan County on Sunday morning.
The Washington State Patrol says it happened on State Route 20 about 12 miles east of the Skagit County line at around 9:30 a.m. when an SUV driven by 77-year-old Darlene E. Schmidt of Mount Vernon lost control while attempting to re-enter the right lane after making a legal pass, went off the roadway, and rolled.
The vehicle came to rest on its top, and Schmidt's passenger - 66-year-old Keith R. Schmidt, also of Mount Vernon, suffered injuries in the crash and was treated at the scene.
Troopers say impairment did not play a role in wreck, which remains under investigation.
