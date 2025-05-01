What are the best places to paddleboard in Washington state? If you're looking for the top rated and most scenic spots to plop your paddleboard out into the water and go for a spin around the lake, I've got your back!**

Paddleboarding is a relaxing and low-energy way to get some exercise and be one with nature. If you're looking for a less crowded place to go, keep reading to the end!

Fun tip: Did you know that if you don't have a Discover Pass, you can rent one from your local library? It's FREE!

First, let's check out a few of the most popular places Washington residents love to go and then I'll reveal a marvelous and peaceful place that hardly anybody knows about!

Paddleboarding Spots Near Seattle

If you live near the Seattle area, then you can probably already guess the most popular place to paddle board: Lake Union.

Paddleboarding Near Spokane

Loon Lake has been highly recommended as a great place to paddle board.

Paddleboarding Near Wenatchee

Some folks love to float the Wenatchee River, so watch out for them. This spot is great for paddleboarding, though.

Paddleboarding Near San Juan Islands

Friday Harbor is one of the top spots for paddleboarding in the San Juan Islands, according to stand-up-paddleboarding.com. If you don't have a board, you can rent a board from San Juan Outfitters.

Now for the PADDLEBOARD PARADISE I've been teasing you so much about!

Lake Easton State Park!

It's off Exit #70 off I-90. You'll need a Discover Pass for access to the beach, or you can pay for a 1-Day Pass (for 10 bucks). For more info about Lake Easton, email lake.easton@parks.wa.gov or call (509) 656-2586.

**Always wear your LIFEJACKET to prevent accidental drowning. You are required to either wear one or carry one by law in Washington State.

