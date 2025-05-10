Feel free to ask me what rock I crawled out from under because I had no idea you could walk into your local Costco and become the owner of a full-on water park.

Costco’s Giant Whale-Themed Inflatable Water Park Is Making Waves on Instagram

The wildly popular CostcoBuys on Instagram recently shared what looks to be a giant whale-themed backyard water park (Whales 'n Waves Kids Inflatable Mega Water Park; $379.99) and it soon became apparent that one does not need to simply "travel" to a water park when all one needs is a backyard hose and a good set of lungs (okay, a pretty good quality air pump).

READ MORE: How Many of These Iconic '80s Summer Toys Do You Remember?

Gone are the days when backyard summer splish-splashy fun meant lying down on a sheet of questionable thin plastic and hoping for the best after your friends hosed it down. Some of you lucky Gen-X kids out there may even have had the official Slip’N Slide™, but even that left you with some pretty nasty chest scrapes.

Whales 'n Waves Kids Inflatable Mega Water Park (Costco) Whales 'n Waves Kids Inflatable Mega Water Park (Costco) loading...

These days, you can pretty much set up your own Disney's Typhoon Lagoon in your backyard.

Costco’s Mega Inflatable Water Park Turns Your Backyard Into a Splash Zone

Of course, once Costco has you locked into their algorithm, the real fun begins because why not take it up a notch and spring for the Fort Soakington Kids Inflatable Mega Water Park (online only), which will set you back a wet and wild $699.99?

Fort Soakington Kids Inflatable Mega Water Park Fort Soakington Kids Inflatable Mega Water Park (Costco) loading...

The water wonderland’s product description boasts “no tool” assembly, double towers with dueling slides, and an inflation time of just two minutes (!).

But the real standout feature is easily the “2 point ‘n spray water blasters” because, let’s be honest, that’s the one attraction at real water parks where you’ll wait in line for 30 minutes just to blast your Uncle Stan with a firehose-level stream of water.

LOOK: How Many of These Classic Summer Toys Do You Remember? If you grew up in the Wild West of the '60s, '70s, or '80s, summer toys were a lifeline because many of us were locked outside (until the street lights came on). Inside was no place for a kid! Check out these classic summer toys that kept us cool, kept us busy, and always seemed to add a dash of danger. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz