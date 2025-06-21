Tie-ins are trick for the Fantastic Four. You can’t just make one thing; you have to engineer something for all four members of the team. In the past that lead to events like Denny’s gargantuan Fantastic Four menu which had four different entrées, each one themed to a different member of the group. There was a Thing burger with a rocky-looking cheese bun (and, uh, “Thing Sauce”) for the Thing, Invisible Woman pancakes with “clear citrus glaze,” and so on.

There is a new Fantastic Four movie coming to theaters, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and instead of a menu with four different items to choose from, Marvel has partnered with Little Caesars pizza for ... a pizza with four different flavors on a single pie in honor the four members of the group. You see what they did there?

They’re calling it the “Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza,” a limited-time pie with two pieces each of ...

Classic Cheese

Pepperoni

Italian Sausage & Bacon

Pepperoni & Jalapeño

Here are some additional images of the pizza and the special boxes they will have inspired by The Fantastic Four: First Steps...

Little Caesars’ Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza Little Caesars has a new pizza for The Fantastic Four: First Steps with four different flavors on one pie. Just don’t try to buy it at the Little Caesars on Yancy Street.

READ MORE: A Brief History of Foods Inspired By Movies

You can’t fault the concept; a pizza with four different flavors suits the movie, and it’s a fairly novel idea. (A pizza with two toppings split on two halves? Sure. A pizza with four varieties on four quarters? That’s way less common.)

That said, I do wish the flavors were a little more varied and more obviously inspired by the characters, a la pancakes with clear male syrup or a burger bun that looks like the Thing’s rocky skin. Pepperoni & Jalapeño works for the fiery Human Torch. And no toppings is a cute concept for an Invisible Woman slice. But I’m not sure how the other two line up with the Thing and Mr. Fantastic; even more importantly, this has pepperoni on one part and pepperoni and jalapeño on another, which is a bit repetitive.

If they had consulted me (shockingly, no one consults me) I would have advised extra cheese on the Mr. Fantastic slices — which would then have a mega-cheesy pull that stretches like Reed Richards’ rubbery limbs. For the Thing ... maybe some cheddar in addition to the mozzarella and some orange peppers? The orange color is the most important part there, I think.

Anyway, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to open in theaters on July 25. The press release says this Fantastic Four-N-One Pizza (which costs $7.99) will be available “as early as June 16,” so you can start looking for it at your local Little Caesars now.

Get our free mobile app