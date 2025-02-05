Wenatchee Valley College is inviting the public to soak in some lively, kinetic African percussion courtesy of Javoen Byrd from the Hawk Foundation.

These jam-outs are free to attend, but donations are welcome and encouraged. Donations will go toward the college’s student food pantry, Knights Kupboard.

According to spokesperson Marcine Miller, Byrd, an ethnomusicologist, will discuss the historical role of drumming as a pathway to inner freedom for enslaved peoples in the American South. His lecture will be followed by a 30-minute interactive performance.

Get our free mobile app

The Hawk Foundation, of which Byrd is executive director, uses West African and African-American music to promote "education, team bonding, organizational development and research-based therapy."

Per Miller, Byrd will perform at the Wenatchee campus on Feb. 18, (3 p.m.) in Maguire Conference Center in Mish ee twie. His follow-up performance will take place the next day in Hazel Allen Burnett Hall, rooms 401-402, on the Omak campus, 6 p.m.