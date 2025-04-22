Juvenile Arrested After Police Find Stolen Car Near Leavenworth

A juvenile suspect is in police custody after allegedly stealing a car in Snohomish County and driving it to Chelan County early Monday.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of a vehicle that was stolen out of Monroe at around 5:15 a.m. after receiving information that it had been spotted in the Leavenworth area.

Deputies located the vehicle with two suspects inside leaving the Leavenworth city limits heading westbound on U.S. Highway 2 and attempted to stop it but the driver fled.

Although deputies decided not to engage in a pursuit, they observed the vehicle turning onto a dead-end road (Gill Creek Road) and established a containment perimeter.

A drone was then deployed to locate the suspects, who had abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. They were located nearby and it was determined that both were juveniles, one of whom - the passenger, was unaware that the vehicle had been stolen and was transported to a local crisis center while their parents were contacted.

The other suspect (driver), was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, and attempting to elude law enforcement.