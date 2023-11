Is it just my imagination or does it look like Katrina's markings on her nose are in the shape of a heart?

Katrina may not be the youngest dog in the bunch, but she has so much love to give! If you think you could be Katrina's soft place to land, please come and meet her today!

Katrina

Age: 6 Years

Sex: Female

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog/Mix

Animal ID: 54606967

Adoption fee: $150

