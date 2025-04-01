This is your sign to cuddle with kittens and sip wine.

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society announces "Kittens Uncorked" fundraiser to save newborn kittens. It's an afternoon event for folks to learn more about kitten season. The event is free, but welcomes donations, taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Circle 5 Winery at 3400 10th St SE in East Wenatchee.

The kitten shower raises awareness, recruits new fosters, and collects supplies to help the Humane Society care for the influx of newborn kittens already arriving at the shelter.

Each year, the Humane Society takes in hundreds of orphaned kittens and relies on fosters to provide them the love and care they need to thrive. The Humane Society says fostering is a wonderful family activity when school is out and all hands can be on deck to provide care.

"We see an influx of kittens this time of year, and every tiny kitten deserves a chance at life," said BJ Andersen, Executive Director of the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. "Through Save a Tiny Life, fosters are supported with food, medical care, and supplies that are very costly."

Highlights of the event include meeting adorable foster kittens and learning how to bottle-feed. You'll also learn how to determine a kitten's age, sip on wine from Circle 5 while cuddling with kittens, and you'll have an opportunity to donate food, medical care, and supplies.

For more information, visit wenatcheehumane.org, email wvhs@wenatcheehumane.org, or call 509-662-9577. To view the kitten wish list, donate, or learn more about making a difference, click here.