Lighthouse Christian Ministries is temporarily closed but has every intention of reopening in the foreseeable future.

The closure is part of a strategy to better address addiction, homelessness and existential despair in the Wenatchee Valley by restructuring support programs.

"We've been on the front lines of the fentanyl crisis," says Pastor Shawn Arrington. "We've realized that due to the nature of the crisis, we don't have time for a 2010 model of ministry that used to work so well."

Get our free mobile app

Under that model, Arrington explains, "We took years building friendships and connecting people with the helps that they need." But against the backdrop of a surge in overdose deaths, Lighthouse's low-intensity approach has proven antiquated, even naive. So now what?

Arrington doesn't have a strict timetable, but soon enough, Lighthouse will reopen with a more tightly run and securitized facility called Downtown Connections.

Here, the treatment process is much more expedited: "At Downtown Connections, we see the immediate need to provide options for resources, accountability to reach [addicts] and opportunities to get those resources onsite in the place where you are."

The new case management system will track individual progress and raise expectations for those served, in hopes of facilitating meaningful and lasting life changes. Arrington breaks down the stringent intake process:

After they agree to check in and stay safe, knowing this is a drug-free property, we will have them enter into the dining hall. It'll be a closed property; it is not open-access. If people are unwilling willing to sign in, they don't get access. They will be a lunch, but before the lunch comes, they'll be service providers - meeting people face to face and providing helps and services on the spot.

Downtown Connections shall abide by a strict three-strike rule, Arrington says:

If a person goes two or three months without agreeing to any of the helps that they need, they will be flagged in our system - this means they'll have a sit-down with one of our directors or program managers, who will then talk to them about the importance of making the decision to receive those helps and participate in their recovery. If that doesn't happen three times, they'll receive a red flag and they'll no longer be able to access Downtown Connections until they agree to be connected to the services they need.

Accountability is the word!