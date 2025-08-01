Lightning Sparks Fire At Moses Lake Warehouse, Damages Roof
A cold storage warehouse in Moses Lake has damage after lightning sparked a fire at the facility on Thursday afternoon.
Officials with Grant County Fire District No. 5 say the blaze erupted in the 3200 block of Road N Northeast at around 1:30 p.m., where crews arrived to find smoke emanating from the roof of the warehouse.
The fire rapidly expanded to three-alarm status and firefighters had to use multiple apparatus to knock down the flames - which took about an hour.
Investigators say the building's sprinkler system helped in slowing the blaze and minimizing damage, which was largely confined to the roof.
No injuries were reported.
