Just six more weeks until Wenatchee's Lincoln Park Revitalization Project wraps up. The city hopes to have construction finished by May 23rd for its grand reopening.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new playground equipment, splash pad, lacrosse/soccer field and B-M-X pump track. The city will also wrap up construction on the stage, the new venue for the Wenatchee Summer Concert Series.

"Concert in the park on Friday nights this summer. We'll be moving down there from Centennial Park." Parks Director Dave Erickson said.

Also returning is a concert series with a cultural focus.

"We did it a number of years ago and it's coming back. That's the "Tardeadas" program which is a Sunday afternoon in the summertime." Erickson said

With a new electrical system, Erickson says the stage is going to be more user friendly and closer to the ground than the bandshell that was used for entertainment previously.

"Movie in the Park" is also making its return. The popular outdoor event with its large inflatable screen has been a hit with families for many years. 150 people attended the last "Movie in the Park" at Foothills Middle School last September.

The parks department asks people to be patient. With the warmer temperatures, more children are starting to visit the park and may want to try out some of the amenities such as the new playground equipment and the B-M-X pump track. Crews still have some work to do and they ask you to wait until opening day.

