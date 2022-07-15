Rotary Park Splash Pad Closed for Repairs

The splash pad at Rotary park is closed for repair after encountering multiple mechanical issues on the afternoon of July 14.

City of Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department Director David Erickson said his department have already ordered replacement parts.

Parts are expected to arrive between the evening of July 15, or the morning of July 16, but the reopening date for the splash pad is still unknown at this time.

Families hoping to cool off this summer are welcome to go to a wading pool at Washington Park, Pennsylvania Park, or Methow Park. These pools will be open Monday through Friday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.