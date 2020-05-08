Link Transit Adjusting to Lower Numbers, New Rules

Link Transit has received $7 million in grant funding to help keep staff on payroll and cover the loss of fares and sales tax revenue.

General Manager Richard DeRock says they've still had to make adjustments to maintain proper physical distancing.

"We will be operating about the same amount of hours we used to do, but because less people can get on the vehicles in order to maintain social distancing, we really probably can't provide as much service as we had done until we get a vaccine and get a situation where there's a way that's safer for people travel in closer conditions."

He also noted that they have seen about a 60 percent drop in ridership which is actually better than other municipalities.

"It's an indication of the dependence level that people have on transit. We have a lot of lower income workers that work in food processing, work in kitchens, work in other essential jobs which is why they're still riding."

DeRock says it could be a year to 18 months before normal ridership and behaviors return.